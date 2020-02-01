Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin take part a team-building exercise on a mud-filled obstacle course. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC
Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin take part a team-building exercise on a mud-filled obstacle course. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC
AFL

Dusty and his Tigers get down and dirty in the mud

by Chris Cavanagh
1st Feb 2020 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TIGER never loses its stripes - unless of course it is covered in mud.

Richmond players were barely recognisable at times after wrapping up their Queensland preseason camp with a mud-soaked obstacle course.

In a team-building exercise at a facility on the Gold Coast, players worked together to complete a 9km course encompassing 67 obstacles.

Everything from climbing over fences, walking across balancing beams, crawling through pools of mud, completing ropes courses, swimming through ponds and slipping down water slides was on the agenda.

A six-man team that included premiership players Tom Lynch, David Astbury and Nick Vlastuin was first across the finish line.

The course was one of a few activities that players completed that didn't have a lot to do with traditional football skills.

Trent Cotchin drags himself through the mud. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC
Trent Cotchin drags himself through the mud. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

A game of bubble soccer also found its way on to the schedule during the camp.

"We played a bit of bubble soccer and you see the schoolyard bullies come from behind and smack you in the back and that sort of thing but it's all a bit of fun," Richmond midfielder Kane Lambert said.

"It's another way to build relationships with a bit of fun and a bit of hard work."

Thomson Dow and Marlion Pickett. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC
Thomson Dow and Marlion Pickett. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

 

Jayden Short. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC
Jayden Short. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

The reigning premiers are now less than a month away from their first preseason match against Collingwood in Wangaratta on Sunday, March 1.

Just 46 days remain before the Tigers unfurl their 2019 premiership flag and begin a new campaign against Carlton in the home-and-away season opener on Thursday, March 19.

Daniel Rioli gives Shai Bolton a hand. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC
Daniel Rioli gives Shai Bolton a hand. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Rioli on the rope ladder. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC
Rioli on the rope ladder. Picture: Molly Stapleton/Richmond FC

More Stories

Show More
afl david astbury dustin martin kane lambert nick vlastuin preseason camp richmond tigers tom lynch

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Embers & Twine and The Soul Cauldron are magic in new shop

        premium_icon Embers & Twine and The Soul Cauldron are magic in new shop

        News Two Ipswich stores have merged together into one space to keep their businesses thriving.

        Vic’s tip to stay sprightly

        premium_icon Vic’s tip to stay sprightly

        News A life dedicated to boxing, cycling and staying active could be the secret to being...

        ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        premium_icon ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        Crime Terrifying assault: Patient also threatens to “kill their families"

        Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        premium_icon Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        News Out There Cycling is just one of many businesses that has been able to open and...