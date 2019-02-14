Dusty and the Divas ready to dazzle Baby Boomers

THE classic hits of the late Dusty Springfield are being brought back to life with Sharon Rowntree's Dusty and the Divas tribute show.

Audiences will be dazzled by the glitz and the glamour of the show, which brings to life some of the biggest music hits by artists from the 1960s and 1970s, complete with replica costumes.

Rowntree has been singing and performing since she was a teenager and loves being on stage.

"I did musical theatre in Sydney but then gradually started moving into bigger shows," she said.

"I then started emulating Dusty Springfield and Patsy Cline. When I put the show together I picked the most popular song from each character.

"People will love the characters in the show, they are iconic entertainers that helped shape the music industry like Cilla Black, Nancy Sinatra, Patsy Cline, Karen Carpenter, Dolly Parton, Connie Francis and more.

"The show features plenty of high-tempo songs to powerful ballads, all songs that have stood the test of time.

"Another thing I love about the show is it takes audiences back in time. I often have people come up to me and say 'I remember dancing to that song when I was younger', which I think is really lovely."

Dusty and the Divas will be at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, March 1, at 10am.

Tickets are $15 each and include tea and coffee.

Visit www.ipswichcivic centre.com.au to book.