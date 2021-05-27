Duped star admits he’s on Celeb MasterChef

One of Australia’s most popular comedians was tricked into admitting he’s a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef during a radio interview.

One of Australia's most popular comedians was tricked into revealing he's a contestant on Ten's upcoming series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Tommy Little was chatting to Fifi, Fev & Nick on Fox FM this morning and was duped by Brendan Fevola.

The former AFL star told Tommy that he had signed on to Celebrity MasterChef in a bid to get Tommy to admit that he was also a contestant.

"We announced that this morning at 7 o'clock, and I'll be on it, and the only reason I did it is because I saw your name on there," Fev told Tommy. "So we'll be going head to head brother."

Nick Cody, Fifi Box and Brendan Fevola from Fox FM. Picture: Fiona Byrne

A hesitant Tommy replied: "I've been told I'm not allowed to talk about it yet. Did you really announce it this morning?"

"Yeah," Fev said.

"Obviously I'm going to win if I'm up against you," Tommy told Fev, before once again asking, "Are we actually allowed to talk about it yet because I was told I'm not allowed to talk about it?"

It was then that co-host Fifi Box jumped in and revealed to Tommy that he had been hoodwinked.

"Tommy, he's joking, he's not on it, he didn't make an announcement," Fifi said. "He's tricked you."

"Oh my god," Tommy replied. "Are we live?"

As the Fox FM hosts giggled, Tommy pretended that he could no longer hear them because he had stepped into a lift. He then hung up.

Tommy Little and Carrie Bickmore host the Today Network’s drive show.

"I think he's gone. Fev, what did you just do?" Fifi said to her co-host. "He's probably just breached a contract because of you."

Channel 10 announced on Tuesday that a season of Celebrity MasterChef was on the way.

They teased a legendary Aussie sports person, an Aussie icon and a famous actor would be among the contestants.

