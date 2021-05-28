Duo nicks trolley full of groceries from Woolies

An Ipswich court has heard how a woman stole a trolley full of groceries while her friend distracted supermarket staff.

Rhiannon Kara Nicholson and a male sidekick were at Woolworths Pacific Fair on August 3, 2019 and loaded up a shopping trolley with $283 worth of goods before attempting the heist.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea told Ipswich Magistrates Court the male offender distracted a staff member near the self service checkout area while Nicholson walked off with the trolley.

They made it as far as the car park, but staff took their vehicle’s registration, and the incident was also captured on CCTV.

Nicholson, who is currently serving a jail sentence for similar matters, appeared in court by video.

She pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Nicholson was currently serving a six-year sentence and her current charge would have fallen under the same penalty had it been dealt with at the same time.

“I would think that this matter, had it been able to get to Supreme Court at that time, that would have been the penalty imposed,” Mr Cridland said.

He told Nicholson she would be convicted for the offence but not further punished.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.