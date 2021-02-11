Duo mock shop clerk before fleeing with pack of water

Kye Jesse Attard and Isaak Nicholas Adams Barrett pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods in Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 11, 2021.

A DUO who called a convenience store attendant a “dog” before marching out with a multi-pack of bottled water later dismissed their behaviour as “drunken foolishness”.

Kye Jesse Attard, 25, and Isaak Nicholas Adams-Barratt, 23, were caught red-handed with the water in a Springfield side street, not long after the theft was reported.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the pair went to EG Fuels in Springfield about 1am on January 9 to buy cigarettes.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the men asked the clerk to give them a free lighter.

When the favour was declined, the duo resorted to name-calling.

“(They) have mocked the staff member and called him a dog,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“They’ve then picked up a case of packaged water bottles and the staff member stated they hadn’t paid for the water bottles. They left on foot without making any attempt to pay for the water.”

The court heard security alerted nearby police to the incident.

Police found Attard and Adams-Barratt at Southern Cross Circuit.

“It appeared both males had been drinking heavily,” Sgt Caldwell said.

The court heard Adams-Barratt told police they had forgotten to pay and an Uber was on its way to take them back to the store so they could pay.

Police chauffeured them back to the store so they could pay their outstanding $12.

In court, both Adams Barratt and Attard pleaded guilty to a charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Their lawyer explained their behaviour had been the result of “drunken foolishness” and sought good behaviour bonds and that no convictions be recorded.

Attard was ordered to commit to a $300 six-month good behaviour bond and Adams Barratt was ordered to commit to a $500 nine-month good behaviour bond.

No convictions were recorded.

