Crime

Duo faces nearly 60 charges over alleged crime spree

by Toby Vue
26th Jan 2021 10:19 AM
A FAR North duo is facing 57 criminal charges between them following a series of police investigations into property crime.

Manunda man James Alexander Hayhoe and Gordonvale woman Lacey Chanel Emma Underwood, both 29, were excused from appearing in Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday when their matters were briefly mentioned.

On January 23, police were patrolling Gordonvale and observed a suspected stolen vehicle outside a Griffin Street house.

Police made inquiries at the house before finding the Manunda man and Gordonvale woman inside.

Police allege Mr Hayhoe tried to run from officers before trying to resist arrest, leading police to use a stun gun to restrain him.

Officers then searched the house where they found a significant amount of property - including jewellery, car keys and bank cards - they allege is linked to several burglary offences.

During the search, two allegedly stolen vehicles were also found, both of which linked to several ongoing investigations.

Mr Hayhoe has not pleaded to his charges, which include six counts of receiving tainted property; five unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and driving while disqualified; four driving an unregistered vehicle; three wilful damage and stealing and two evading police.

He also faces one count each of attempted fraud, driver not having proper control of a vehicle, driving without a driver's licence, entering a dwelling with intent, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, obstructing police, driving a vehicle while plate confiscated and trespassing.

Ms Underwood has not pleaded to her charges, which include five counts of fraud, three unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property and two burglary.

She also faces one count each of attempted fraud, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence and failure to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

Both defendants, who are remanded in custody, are not scheduled to reappear in court until March 8, to give them time to apply for Legal Aid help.

Their lawyer did not apply for bail on their behalf and they are required to appear via video at the next hearing.

Originally published as Duo faces nearly 60 charges over alleged crime spree

