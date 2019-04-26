Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
‘A prison sentence would be onerous.’
‘A prison sentence would be onerous.’
Crime

No jail after disabled women raped

26th Apr 2019 3:22 PM

A disabled woman has avoided jail for holding two intellectually impaired women captive, with the help of her carer, and raping them over nearly two months on the Victorian-NSW border.

Kimberley Cramp, 28, and her partner-carer Alexander Trewin, 27, befriended the women before conning them into going to the couple's Wodonga home, where the victims were held captive between August 15 and October 12, 2016.

Cramp digitally raped both women, aged 22 and 26, Victoria's County Court was told on Friday.

Cramp and Trewin each pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and two of theft, while Cramp also pleaded guilty to three counts of rape.

Judge Richard Smith said Trewin helped Cramp to keep their vulnerable victims from leaving. The duo took the women to Centrelink to obtain benefits but kept the money.

Cramp was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and Trewin to an 18-month community corrections order.

The court was told Cramp was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, had a mild intellectual disability, an anti-social personality disorder and received a disability pension.

Trewin, living with Cramp and her mother, had a mild intellectual disability and mental health problems.

"Because of their respective disabilities, a prison sentence for … either would be more onerous," Judge Smith said.

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    Woman crawled from drain to attack motorcyclist

    premium_icon Woman crawled from drain to attack motorcyclist

    Offbeat A motorcyclist was lucky to keep both wheels on the bitumen after a bizarre attempted attack in Redbank Plains.

    • 26th Apr 2019 4:51 PM
    Deserving mum wins big bucks on scratchie at Goodna IGA

    premium_icon Deserving mum wins big bucks on scratchie at Goodna IGA

    Offbeat She was shocked when it cashed out as one of the 'big' prizes.

    • 26th Apr 2019 4:03 PM
    Mum blames illegal driving on school pick up

    premium_icon Mum blames illegal driving on school pick up

    Crime Mum says she only drove when her child had an 'anxiety attack'.

    Final mission: Tenacious Jets footballer keeps fighting hard

    premium_icon Final mission: Tenacious Jets footballer keeps fighting hard

    News Ipswich-bred Seage determined to play on after setback