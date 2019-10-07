Dunny double trouble for woman in need of relief

A Queenslander found two separate water pythons in two separate toilets at her unit.

YOU might want to check what's in your toilet bowl before taking your place on the throne.

A Cairns woman had an unlucky run this weekend when she found two separate water pythons in two separate toilets at her unit.

Finance officer Nicole Errey is not afraid of snakes but finding one of the pythons last Friday night was still a surprise to her.

"I came in from work, went in to the bathroom … my toilet lid was open - I looked and there was this dark thing in the toilet," Ms Errey said.

"(The snake) just stuck is head out."

Whitfield resident Nicole Errey had two encounters with two separate water pythons coming up her toilet pipes on Friday and Saturday last week.

She immediately closed the door to her ensuite and immediately called Dave Walton from Cairns Snake Removals.

While she was waiting for Mr Walton to retrieve the snake, Ms Errey decided to check on the surprise visitor.

"I thought I need to get a photo of this," she said.

Once she reopened the door, she found the water python moved on to the vanity sink.

"I said 'Ummm, you can stay there' and close the doors again," she said.

With her sister soon to make a visit on the weekend, Ms Errey wanted to have the snake removed before her arrival.

"She's terrified of snakes and I thought this wouldn't be a good start to her weekend," she said.

With Mr Walton removing the snake, Ms Errey thought that would be end of the situation and her sister wouldn't have to worry about snakes.

"All day, (my sister) used the other toilet," Ms Errey said.

However, before they went out for a night out on Saturday, Ms Errey had the strangest feeling of deja vu.

"I went around the house to close all the windows," she said.

"I entered the bathroom she used all day … and saw something in the bowl."

Indeed, another water python was found hiding in the toilet bowl.

"I looked in and went 'Oh, you got to be kidding me!'," she said.

Yet again, the services of Mr Walton were required to move this other snake.

"When (Nicole) called me, she said 'You wouldn't believe it'," Mr Walton said.

"I replied 'What, you got another snake?'."

When he got there, Mr Walton found the second water python trying to make an escape back through the S-bend of the toilet.

"I managed to get a hand on it before it got away," he said.

"There was a bit of tug of war going on but I got it out."

In his 20 years as a snake catcher, Mr Walton has never seen a situation like he saw last weekend.

"It's always been an individual snake … but not two out of the same property's toilets."

He believed the two water pythons were chasing each other up the drain for breeding season.

Mr Walton reminds residents there is a higher amount of them around the region for the season.

"Don't catch, kill or interfere with a snake," he said.

"If you do encounter one, we recommend that you always call for advice."

As for Ms Errey, she hopes she doesn't have a third encounter with a water python.

"Now, every day, the toilet lids are closed," she said.