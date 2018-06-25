Dump your junk and expect a fine: Council warning

LESS rubbish is being dumped on nature strips after a city crackdown resulted in infringement notices being issued.

In February, the Ipswich City Council declared harsh penalties would be enforced for people who leave rubbish and furniture on kerbs.

Residents can only leave waste on the kerb during the council's collection program.

At all other times placing materials on the side of the road is considered illegal dumping, and could net fines of up to $2018.

A spokesman for the council said the strategy for officers to proactively take action when items were illegally placed on the kerbside had been in place since August 2017.

"The process is that the officer wraps the item/s in illegal dumping tape and places an illegal dumping information flyer in letterboxes of the nearby properties," he said.

"The results of this action over the last 10 months have been excellent with over 80 per cent of illegally dumped items being pro-actively removed from the footpath.

"There have been 161 reported incidents of illegal dumping of furniture/household waste on kerbsides."

Two infringement notices have been issued between August 2017 and June 2018.

Between July and September last year, the council collected about 2500 tonnes of rubbish from 30,000 premises during its biennial kerbside collection program.

When that program finished the council started targeting people who placed rubbish or materials on the side of the road.

"There has also been a significant reduction in this activity occurring, which was council's aim," the spokesman said.

"The project will continue where items are illegally placed on the footpath/kerbside."

People are being encouraged to manage waste by taking it to a refuse centre or donating the material to a charity.

The material can be given away for free, but the council warned it must be kept and advertised within your property boundaries.