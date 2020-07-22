Dump still to provide answers following PFAS investigation

Residents say Cleanaway has been overfilling at its New Chum site.

IT’S been revealed waste company Cleanaway still needs to provide answers after PFAS was found at its New Chum landfill site.

It comes as the company is ordered to pay for an independent investigation into its current stockpile and fire management processes after a blaze broke out at the site on Sunday.

The Department of Environment and Science issued Cleanaway with an Environmental Evaluation notice last year and ordered the waste company to investigate the source, cause and extent of PFAS contamination and its potential to impact on the nearby environment.

“DES began investigating after Cleanaway advised that PFAS was detected in surface water and groundwater at its landfill site and in the adjacent waterway (Six Mile Creek),” a DES spokeperson said.

If the company fails to comply with the Environmental Evaluation, it could cop a fine of up to $200,175.

Cleanaway was to provide a monitoring plan and environmental report to the department in December and April.

While it provided both, DES reviewed the environmental plan and issued a notice requesting more information.

“The company is conducting further monitoring for PFAS to assess impacts of seasonal variations on the previously identified environmental harm,” a DES spokesperson said.

“DES will not accept Cleanaway’s updated environmental report until the additional information is provided including the data analysis and additional monitoring data.”

A Cleanaway spokesperson said it would continue to work closely with the Department of Environment and Science to finalise the report.