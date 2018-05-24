Dump operators to reveal plans for proposed changes

A DUMP company planning to change its Ipswich operations is reaching out to the community and willing to answer questions about new plans.

Cleanaway, which owns a dump on Chum St at New Chum, plans to change the operations to include 'redesign and rehabilitation' works.

Cleanaway initially had plans to lodge the new application with Ipswich City Council this month.

The company will hold an information display on Saturday May 26 about the development plans for the redesign and rehabilitation of the Waste Management and Resource Recovery Facility at 100 Chum St, New Chum.

The information sessions will be held at Woolworths Shopping Centre, Eagle St, Collingwood Park, Booval Fair Shopping Centre, Brisbane Rd, Booval and Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre, Collingwood Drive, Redbank.

The sessions will run from 10am to 2pm.

Members of the project team will be on hand to discuss the development application in detail and answer questions from the community and stakeholders.

In April, a spokesperson for the company said redesign would include "the management of the nature buffer area around the facility, and a water filled mining void".

The company was unable to say whether it planned to increase the volume of waste being brought into the facility, one of the largest landfill operations in Queensland.

Cleanaway already has approval from the council and State Government to accept more than 200,000 tonnes of waste each year including limited regulated waste, such as asbestos, and contaminated soils.

For details and further information see cleanway.com.au