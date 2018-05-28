Dump operator's future plans for Ipswich site detailed

A DUMP company that operates 'an engineered landfill' facility in Ipswich has plans to extend the life of the dump and make way for future community use of the area.

Cleanaway, which owns the commercial and industrial waste facility on Chum St at New Chum, plans to change the operations to include 'redesign and rehabilitation' works.

It is understood the application is not for a new landfill, but an extension to the life and capacity of the facility and change the final landform.

Further rehabilitation of the facility is also included in the proposal, including old mining voids to create an open space greenspace area for community use.

Cleanaway's proposal is to ensure the rehabilitation enables long-term open green space, ideally with access to the community. This could involve walking trails, picnic areas and recreational options.

Proposal details reveal the time it takes to complete the landfill will depend on the volume of waste brought into the facility.

"The volume of waste is dependent on Government policy and market conditions. We understand the government is introducing a waste levy and this may have the impact of reducing the volume of waste," an FAQ document reads.

Up to 20% of waste taken to the Cleanaway facility is from interstate.

The company does not expect the redesign will make way for an increase in volumes of waste on a daily basis.

Cleanaway initially had plans to lodge the new application with Ipswich City Council this month but that has been revised to June 2018.

The company held an information display on the weekend about the development plans for the redesign and rehabilitation of the Waste Management and Resource Recovery Facility.

Members of the project team were on hand to discuss the development application in detail and answer questions from the community and stakeholders.

In April, a spokesperson for the company said redesign would include "the management of the nature buffer area around the facility, and a water filled mining void".

At the time the company was unable to say whether it planned to increase the volume of waste being brought into the facility, one of the largest landfill operations in Queensland.

Cleanaway already has approval from the council and State Government to accept more than 200,000 tonnes of waste each year including limited regulated waste, such as asbestos, and contaminated soils.

For details and further information see cleanaway.com.au.

Cleanaway development FAQ

Will there be odour generated from the operations?

"As we only accept non-putrescible wastes (i.e. our wastes are only commercial and industrial) comparably there is minimal odour that will be generated. Furthermore, Cleanaway will continue to implement best practice operational procedures such as daily cover and active landfill gas extraction to mitigate any odour issues."

Will there be more traffic?

"Cleanaway does not envisage an increase in current traffic movements. No trucks drive past residential properties or local schools when accessing the New Chum site."

Will the landfill site have an impact on ground or surface waters?

"To ensure our site does not impact ground or surface waters we construct our landfill cells with a multiple barrier system which exceeds the Queensland landfill guidelines - this is part of our adoption of industry best practice. This barrier system prevents the release of any leachate (water which has come into contact with waste) and allows it to be extracted out of the cell."

"In addition, we regularly undertake ground and stormwater monitoring to ensure we are in compliance with our licence conditions. Our monitoring results are posted on our website."

Will the community be able to hear the operations with the extension?

"Due to our substantial buffer distances between the site and existing housing (approximately 1km away from the works area) and our efficient operations, it is highly unlikely that you will be able to hear any operational noise from our site. In addition, we undertake noise monitoring and modelling to assess our noise and feed this back to our operators if required."

Will the proposal increase dust and how will Cleanaway manage it?

"When waste is unloaded from the trucks some dust can be generated. This dust is commonly composed of dirt and broken bits of brick and tile. We mitigate dust development by wetting down the waste as its being unloaded. In addition, we have sprinklers that spray clean water into the air to further reduce dust and use a street sweeper and a wheel wash system to manage dust developing from the roads on the site. We also regularly undertake dust monitoring to ensure our systems are functioning appropriately all the time."