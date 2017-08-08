DUMP INVESTIGATION: How to have your say on waste

IPSWICH residents have been invited to make submissions on waste transportation.

In August the State Government launched an independent investigation into waste transportation in Queensland following an explosive ABC 4Corners episode in which Ipswich was exposed as the "dump capital" of Australia.

The waste heading to Ipswich goes to a number of privately run landfill sites, including Remondis at Swanbank and Cleanaway at New Chum, the ABC reported.

Queensland's Environment Minister Steven Miles appointed Honourable Peter Lyons - a respected Supreme Court judge - to lead the investigation.

Now, "interested parties" have been invited to make submissions, as part of the investigation.

The State Government investigation will take in the financial, economic and regulatory factors driving companies to transport their waste into Queensland, and more specifically, Ipswich.

An interim report is due to be presented to the Queensland Government by October 18 with the final report expected by November 17.

NSW dumps their rubbish in Qld: Recycling levies make Qld a dumping ground.

Key stakeholders, including those operating in the recycling and waste industry, and "interested persons" have been invited to make a submission, although those must sit inside the investigation's specified terms of reference.

Submissions must be lodged before 3pm, September 26.

The investigation is not a regulatory or criminal investigation, and is not expected to detect or investigate criminal conduct.

It is expected the investigation would refer any unlawful activity to appropriate Queensland or interstate authorities.

How to make a submission

Any interested party is invited to lodge a submission by email with the Secretariat to the investigation.

Submissions should address, and be confined to, the terms of reference.

Email: submissions@qldwasteinvestigation.com.au

Any personal information included in your submission will be collected by the Secretariat supporting the investigating team for the purpose of undertaking the investigation.

The investigating team may contact those who have provided submissions for further consultation regarding the investigation.

Your submissions may also be released to other government agencies as part of the consultation process.

Submissions (or information about their content) may also be provided in due course to a parliamentary committee that considers any legislation resulting from this investigation.

Submissions provided to the Secretariat in relation to the investigation may be published on this website.

If you would like your submission, or any part of it, to be treated as confidential (including commercial-in-confidence information), please indicate this clearly in the submission.

All submissions may be subject to disclosure under Queensland's Right to Information Act 2009, and the public's access to submissions - including those marked confidential - will be determined in accordance with that Act.