OPEN HOURS: Dump operating hours will change at a northern Somerset refuse, potentially impacting neighbouring towns. FILE IMAGE
Council News

Dump hours cut short under renewed operator contract

Ali Kuchel
10th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
NORTHERN Somerset residents who do not receive kerbside collection will have fewer days to dispose of their rubbish at the local dump.

Operating hours at the Harlin Refuse and Recycling Centre will be cut, following a reduced number of patrons during coronavirus restrictions.

The dump is run by Somerset Regional Council’s contractors Kaine Diverse Group, who requested approval to continue operating the dump – with reduced hours.

Since lockdown restrictions began on May 27, an average of 22 people disposed of their waste weekly.

Prior to lockdowns, an average of 34 patrons were using the facility during its five-day operation, with most on the weekend.

Previously, the Harlin dump was open from Wednesday to Sunday, but since lockdowns it has only operated Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

During the initial week of lockdowns, the council received five complaints about opening hours, but have not received any since.

Somerset councillor Helen Brieschke was concerned Linville residents would not have enough options for dumping their rubbish.

“We have people from Linville that don’t get rubbish service and they generally use the Harlin facility,” she said.

“It’s a 40km round trip for some residents … it’s a long way for them to come.”

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the site would be permanently open to the public on Friday to Sunday each week.

“We reduced the days of operation to three during the height of the pandemic and have seen only a minor reduction in people using the site,” he said.

