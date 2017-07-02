VIDEOS: Bulldozers, firefighters battle rubbish dump blaze

UPDATE: THICK smoke is continuing to cover parts of Ipswich as crews battle a fire at New Chum.

A QFES spokesperson said management at the New Chum waste facility were working with firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Three fire crews are currently on scene.

"Management have bulldozers breaking up the pile of rubbish and we've been working to put the fire out."

Resident Dan Keogh captured video and photos of the fire after passing the scene earlier this morning.

"It smelled like coal burning mixed with rubbish," he said.

"It was very smokey in Collingwood Park due to the cold weather holding the smoke down low."

"It was very fine brown smoke in Collingwood Park. It was quiet high, a good few hundred meters high."

Emergency Services have advised residents to take care.

"Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition," a QFES spokesperson said.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

"If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

INITIAL: FIRE crews are at the scene of a blaze at a New Chum waste facility.

A QFES spokesperson said reports of a fire at the waste depo came in at 7.56am.

Management of the waste facility are on scene and are meeting with firefighters.

The blaze, while causing a large cloud of smoke, poses no threat to surrounding areas.