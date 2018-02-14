Menu
Zorro, the dog who miraculously survived being crushed inside a rubbish truck, underwent a hip operation after being taken to the RSPCA animal hospital at Wacol for emergency treatment.
News

'Dump dog' Zorro released to family after long recovery

Helen Spelitis
by
16th Mar 2018 9:31 AM

THE little dog that miraculously survived being churned around inside a garbage truck has been sent home. 

The three-year-old foxie cross named Zorro was discovered by Ipswich City Council workers at a Willowbank landfill. 

His desperate yelps alerted the staff who found the little dog was injured. 

Zorro underwent a hip operation after being taken to the RSPCA animal hospital at Wacol for emergency treatment. 

His owner Silkstone resident Leigh Henderson was devastated when the loved pet went missing. 

CCTV footage showed Zorro being tipped from a kerbside garbage bin into the collection truck. 

He then fought to stay afloat of the rubbish crusher.

The RSPCA has offered a $5000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for putting him inside the wheelie bin. 

The incident too place between 4pm on Tuesday, February 6 and 7.30am the following day. 

The CCTV footage of Zorro fighting for life inside the track has been seen all over the world.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 1300 ANIMAL.

 

This small dog was found by a council worker at a landfill site in Willowbank.
