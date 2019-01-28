‘Dumb’: Embarrassing choke ends Heat’s season

Chris Lynn was out for a duck against the Stars. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Andrew Symonds has labelled Chris Lynn and the Heat "dumb" after an embarrassing choke against the Stars all but ended Brisbane's Big Bash League finals chances.

The Heat restricted the Stars to just 8-134 bowling first at the MCG, but a series of poor shots saw Brisbane limp to 8-129 and butcher a golden opportunity to stay in finals contention.

With the second-last placed Heat's season on the line, captain Lynn was out for a fourth-ball duck playing a bizarre shot to Stars spinner Adam Zampa.

"This brand of 'fearless cricket' they call it at the Brisbane Heat, that's not fearless to me, that's dumb," Symonds said.

"He hasn't got off the mark, walked across his stumps and tried to sweep Zampa over backward square leg for six.

"There's a couple of blokes I'd be giving a good talking to if I was the head coach. It's unacceptable, you're letting the opposition into the game.

"Everyone talks about playing this 'free' brand of cricket. If you want to do that, be prepared to be accountable as well.

"The Heat have been horrible. The batting performance was nothing short of pedestrian."

Matt Renshaw produced his best Big Bash performance a day after being dropped from Australia's Test squad, but his 45 from 43 balls ultimately proved to be in vain as the Heat imploded.

BIG BASH A CAR CRASH

Sunday night's game was the Heat's 10th of the summer in the new expanded tournament.

They only played 10 matches in last year's tournament but still have another four to go this time before the finals.

Lynn said players across the competition believed the tournament was dragging on.

"I think 14 games is too many," he said.

Dwayne Bravo celebrates the match-winning wicket. Picture: AAP

"You do get a few breaks in between, here and there, but it just drags out.

"I don't want to be too soft or anything like that, but that's just the vibe I'm getting. Obviously the season goes a bit longer when you're not winning much, but even talking to the Stars boys before the game, they said exactly the same thing.

"It's something that Cricket Australia will review at the end of the year. In saying that. It's an amazing product."

GIVE ROY A GIG

Symonds has made a sneaky suggestion that he is keen to coach the Heat.

Symonds was one of the world's best limited overs players in his prime with his devastating batting and handy bowling.

He has been in the commentary box with Fox Sports this summer, but Symonds admitted he would like to get into a hands-on role with a Big Bash club.

Andrew Symonds slammed Chris Lynn. Picture: AAP

"I'd do a bit," the Townsville local said.

"Coming in for a couple of weeks and helping out a team would be my go.

"I'd enjoy doing something like that."

The Heat could do worse than get someone like Symonds in next summer.

FAST DOGGETT

The Heat and Queensland have a promising young fast bowler on their hands in Brendan Doggett.

Doggett picked up the key wickets of former Test players Peter Handscomb (6) and Glenn Maxwell (3) in a polished 2-30 from four overs.

The 24-year-old toured the UAE with the Australian Test team late last year and is a player in the sights of national selectors.

Doggett celebrates removing Maxwell. Picture: Getty

He can bowl well into the 140kmh zone and could develop into a handy quick if he is managed right and given plenty of opportunities.

Doggett was well supported by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-18), Mitch Swepson (2-26) and Ben Cutting (2-10) in a tidy bowling performance by the Heat.

SORRY STOINY

Former national selector Mark Waugh slammed the decision to bring Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis into the Test squad.

Stoinis has been called into the Test squad despite Australia thrashing Sri Lanka within three days by an innings and 40 runs.

Mark Waugh has questioned Marcus Stoinis’ inclusion in the Test squad. Picture: AAP

Stoinis has been in top form for the Stars and Australian one-day team and made a quick 43 from 29 balls last night, but Waugh couldn't understand his national call-up.

"I don't really understand why he's come into the squad," he said.

"We've beaten Sri Lanka in two-and-half-days and the bowlers have had a canter in the paddock

"I don't see how he's going to possibly play. You're not going to change the team."

