Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WARNING: Getting close to a dingo on Fraser Island is just not worth it.
WARNING: Getting close to a dingo on Fraser Island is just not worth it. Kingfisher Bay Resort
Opinion

Dumb dingo decisions not worth social media cred

by Amanda Coop
1st Oct 2019 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE can be unbelievably stupid, can't they?

I'm not talking about all of you, of course, but if you've visited Fraser Island recently and encouraged your child or children to approach wild dingoes then yes, I'm looking squarely at you.

There is never a good reason for the average person - let alone a child - to approach a wild animal, but the mind boggles even further when you read the reports that some parents have been not just allowing, but actually encouraging, their kids to approach wild dingoes to get a photograph taken near the animals, or to try to pat them.

Are you kidding?

I don't encourage or allow my young kids to approach even a domestic dog they don't know, let alone a wild dingo who doesn't know where its next meal is coming from. Call it helicopter parenting if you want to; I call it good sense. You don't know the animal, you don't know how it will react. Respect its space and leave it alone. This rule applies a thousand-fold when you're talking about an undomesticated animal.

I would really hope people doing such blatantly risky and idiotic things as chasing a dingo selfie are in the minority, but really, even one such fool is one too many.

Not only are you putting your children, and by extension yourself, into very real danger, but you are also endangering the lives of the dingoes who will ultimately pay the penalty for acting on their natural instincts.

I hope the "likes" on social media will be worth it.

More Stories

editors picks fctourism fraser island fraser island dingoes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    How much? USQ grads earn highest starting salary

    premium_icon How much? USQ grads earn highest starting salary

    Education USQ grads are making bank according to the 2020 Good Universities Guide.

    • 1st Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Graziers: Drought forum was 'nothing but a talkfest'

    premium_icon Graziers: Drought forum was 'nothing but a talkfest'

    News Livestock owners unimpressed by council effort.

    • 1st Oct 2019 11:59 AM
    • 1 jasona4
    Ipswich's history of success attracts A-League coach to city

    premium_icon Ipswich's history of success attracts A-League coach to city

    Soccer Mulvey keen to help next generation develop at Western Pride

    • 1st Oct 2019 11:34 AM
    Cops' surprising new tactic to combat fuel drive-offs

    premium_icon Cops' surprising new tactic to combat fuel drive-offs

    Crime Police will also be lighting up your phone in the new trial.