Dumb Blonde’s no joke to this croc

Plucky pooch Dumb Blonde has no qualms about giving the massive reptiles what-for at Goat Island Lodge.

SALTIES may be the world's best predator, but that doesn't mean they don't have their own fears.

At Goat Island, on the Adelaide River, two 3.3m crocs are regularly terrified by the lodge's pet dog, Dumb Blonde.

When the crocs come up to feed, the small pooch defends her territory by chasing them back into the water. Owner Kai Hansen said the small dog started rounding up the crocodiles a couple of years ago.

"She started about three years ago, when we started a different feeding regime," he said. "At the beginning I was really worried about her and tried to stop her, but she does what she wants to do."

Mr Hansen said Casey, a 3.3m croc, had been coming up for dinnertime at the resort regularly for a few years.

"Casey, she's the big girl and she knows she's boss but she still doesn't like when the Dumb Blonde bites her tail," he said.

"And that's what she does, she chases her and bites her tail."