Dulcie has a purl-er of a 90th

A STITCH IN TIME: Dulcie Badrick celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday along with her 68th wedding anniversary to her late husband, John Badrick. Cordell Richardson

DULCIE Badrick may have just turned 90 but that doesn't stop her from clothing the little feet and heads of new born babies.

The Ipswich woman has a passion for knitting and still regularly creates beanies and booties to donate to Ipswich Hospital.

On Sunday she celebrated her 90th birthday.

It also would have been her 68th wedding anniversary to late husband John who died in 2011.

"I was married in 1950 on my 22nd birthday," she said.

The pair met when Dulcie, who was from Tarampa, visited her brother on a farm at Laidley. John lived on the neighbouring property.

They moved to Ipswich shortly after their wedding and made it their home for 47 years, along with their two daughters.

John worked at a foundry during that time.

"I did dressmaking and knitting. I love cooking cakes and all sorts. In later years I did baby sitting," Dulcie said.

Daughter Karen Topping remembers those days fondly.

"She would take me and pick me up from school every day," Karen said.

"She would always be baking cakes and biscuits.

"She always sewed all my clothes including school uniforms.

"Every Sunday we would have a nice roast lunch.

"We used to go window shopping in Ipswich. Back then the shops closed at 5pm weekdays and midday Saturday.

"She would cover all my school books with brown paper and plastic. There was no contact back then.

"Nowadays mum still does her own washing, ironing, cooking her own meals, washes the floor and vacuum cleans."

Once her children were grown, Dulcie took on new activities.

"When my husband retired, I joined lawn bowls."

The pair played together with Dulcie taking on leadership roles at the club.

"I was president of the North Ipswich Bowls Club twice," she said.

Dulcie and John moved to Goodna in 2008.

Sadly, John passed away in 2011 but Dulcie remembers him as a kind and helpful man who never complained.

"These days I go to craft three days a week. I'm always knitting, I like my garden," Dulcie said.

"I can nearly make a pair of booties in a day if I sit at it all day.

"I think it's a pleasure to keep little heads and feet warm.

"I do little Christmas beanies and booties for them, with red and green."

Other than knitting and gardening, Dulcie enjoys time with her family and friends who joined her for a breakfast on Sunday to celebrate her birthday milestone.

Happy birthday

The QT would like to wish Duclie an extra special happy birthday.

Dulcie has read the paper every day for the past 68 years and remembers buying it for a penny for her father as long as 85 years ago.