Dukes of hazard

DOUBLE BARRELLED: Ipswich Logan’s Sam Doggett made the most of the additional swing offered by the Duke ball on his way to a stunning five wicket haul. (Photo/Steve Holland)

DOUBLE BARRELLED: Ipswich Logan’s Sam Doggett made the most of the additional swing offered by the Duke ball on his way to a stunning five wicket haul. (Photo/Steve Holland)

SCINTILLATING fast bowling from opening duo Sam Doggett and Harry Wood handed the fourth-ranked Ipswich Logan Hornets all-important first innings points in their Premier Grade clash with second-placed Western Suburbs at Baxter Oval yesterday.

In an attempt to recreate conditions found abroad the Sheffield Shield switched from the Kookaburra to the swing-friendly Duke ball for the season’s second half.

To mimic the domestic game’s top level and ensure players are ready to step up when called upon Premier Grade has followed suit.

The move had Ipswich’s pacemen licking their lips in anticipation of the havoc they could wreak with the English pill’s extra layer of lacquer and more pronounced seam.

They showed why during a devastating opening onslaught which rattled the opposition and reduced its highly-rated batting line-up to rubble.

For the second consecutive match Sam ‘Ted’ Doggett was the star.

The firebrand showed what he could do with the bat last week but he was back to what he does best against Wests - destroying batsmen with sheer speed and bounce.

Doggett collected a remarkable 5/56 from 18 overs.

The Hornets used just three bowlers as they skittled Wests for 107 in 43.1 overs. Bowling in tandem with Doggett for much of the innings, Harry Wood was the ideal foil.

He supported his in-form partner magnificently, picking up 3/8 off 20 overs at an unbelievable economy rate.

Amazingly, Wood delivered eight maidens as he shutdown one end.

First-change Jacob Waters offered the frontliners relief, taking 1/8 from 5.1 overs, but it was Doggett and Wood’s day.

Coach Aaron Moore said it was impossible to get the ball off his strike weapons, who simply relished the chance to send down the Duke.

“It does assist the seam-up bowlers and swing a lot more,” he said.

“There is an extra layer of lacquer and it seems to hold up a bit more.

“It was hard to get the ball out of the quicks’ hands.

“They were outstanding. “They bowled in partnerships, applied constant pressure and created plenty of opportunities.

“The wicket wasn’t too bad. It played really well.

“You generally think there is going to be a bit in it with the overcast weather but we just bowled really well.”

Having knocked over their rivals cheaply, attentions turned to scoring swiftly to wrap up first innings points by stumps.

Levi Thompson-Matthews (2) and Dan Wilson (9) went early but Harry Austin (31) and Harry Wood (39 not out) consolidated.

Entering for a late cameo, Jack Wood belted 11 off four, including a huge six, to give his side a one run advantage at close.

Moore said the Hornets would wait to assess the conditions and the state of the game as it played out before deciding how hard they would chase an outright result when the match reconvened next Saturday.

“We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said.

“There is certainly time and opportunity (to force a result). “We are definitely happy with where we are sitting.”

The match was one of just two Premier Grade fixtures contested on Saturday due to weather.

All other matches will revert to one-dayers to be played next weekend.

Moore said this was a huge advantage for the ladder-climbing Hornets who stood to receive greater numbers of points than those playing one-dayers.

He said a raft of clubmen had worked tirelessly to make it possible for play to go ahead, including Peter Wood, Ryan Plummer, Levi Thompson-Matthews, Dan Wilson and Anthony Wilson.

“Their efforts paid off,” he said.

“They got us on the field and then we had that sort of day.

“It gives us a massive advantage.

“It was a huge club effort.

“At the end of the season it is those little things that can make a big difference.”