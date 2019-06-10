DUIs: This week's Ipswich drink, drug drivers

You could be breath tested anywhere, anytime.

You could be breath tested anywhere, anytime. Valerie Horton FRA230512police4

EVERY week the QT publishes the names of drivers who have appeared in court for driving under the influence:

Liam James McilMurray, 30, from Coominya, was fined $450 and disqualified two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Pine Mt Road at Muirlea on March 11.

Amy Nikita Shriane, 30, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on March 8. Fined $500 and disqualified one month.

Damien Vieritz, 38, from Rosewood, was fined $500 and lost his licence four months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Mount Forbes on April 21.

Daniel John Vellacott, 33, from Pine Mountain, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Karrabin on March 21. Disqualified one month and fined $350.

Kyal Brodie Sherry, 30, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving when a Learner/Provisional driver at Tara on January 11. Fined $350 and licence disqualified three months.

Roderick James Wohlsen, 41, from Camp Mountain, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Carole Park on March 12. Fined $350 and disqualified two months.

Lyndon Paul Binge, 30, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on April 28. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Sommer Louise Carle-Oswald, 22, from Brighton, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on March 17. Disqualified three months and fined $500.

Vince Francis Cobbo, 32, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drive UIL at Goodna on April 19. Fined $1200 and disqualified for 12 months.

Ephraim Grant Misikopa Fafai, 25, from Kingston, pleaded guilty to drive UIL at Redbank Plains on April 18. Fined $1000 and lost his licence for seven months.

Stacy Lee Milner, 37, from Camira, fined $1000 and licence disqualified six months when Milner pleaded guilty to drug driving while on a Learner/Provisional licence at Camira on March 8.

Wendy Gail Nixon, 56, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drive UIL and fail to provide a breath/saliva specimen at Yamanto on April 14. She was fined $1000, and had her licence disqualified for four months.