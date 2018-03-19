DUIS: Man pleads guilty 'to get it over with'

DRINK DRIVER: Daniel Alan Pace had an alcohol reading of 0.129 when he was stopped at Springfield.

DRINK DRIVER: Daniel Alan Pace had an alcohol reading of 0.129 when he was stopped at Springfield. Contributed

DANIEL Alan Pace, 39, from Camira, was fined $650 after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield on October 21, 2017.

He had an alcohol reading of 0.129. Pace also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence when suspended on January 1.

Pace told Ipswich Magistrates Court that he did not know he was disqualified. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was not a disqualification, but he had been suspended at that time.

Pace, who was informed that not receiving official notice may be a defence argument for him, said he pleaded guilty and just wanted the matter dealt with.

He was warned that he must be disqualified for two years.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said police intercepted Pace at 1.05am on October 21 after seeing him driving erratically as he came toward the police car.

He was intercepted driving on January 1 when his licence had been suspended since the first offence.

Pace said he was a single dad of three children and having a licence was a big part of his job.

Ms Sturgess said it was unfortunate that he'd not attended court in November, the date given to him on the notice when charged with drink driving. Fined $650, he was disqualified from driving for two years on the driving when suspended offence.

POLICE say it was 1.30am when they intercepted a car being driven by Michael John Munro on King Edward Parade in Ipswich.

Munro, 40, a single-dad from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving - with an alcohol reading of 0.078, on February 15 at Ipswich.

His lawyer told the court Munro had waited before driving in the belief he was okay.

He was fined $300 and his licence disqualified for one month.

PETER Brett Isaac, 51, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on February 17.

He was disqualified for five months and fined $650. Isaac was granted a restricted licence - for his work only.

IT was not such a bright way to start 2018 for Stacey Mareroa when she was detected driving on January 1 with a drug in her system.

Mareroa, 21, from Redbank Plains, was fined $900 and disqualified for two months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on January 1.

She was granted a restricted licence for work only.

JAMES Martin McDermid, 29, from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on January 4.

He was disqualified for one month and placed on a 12-month probation order.

PATRICK Meafua, 40, from Redbank Plains, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on New Year's Day.

He was issued with a restricted licence for his work only.

MELISSA Jackie Robinson, 22, from Philpott, pleaded guilty to drink driving on January 27 at Inskip. Fined $500, she lost her licence for two months.

EDITH May Willmott, 40, from Flagstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Auchenflower on December 9, 2017. Willmott was fined $500 and disqualified for four months. She was issued with a restricted licence for work only.

RODNEY JOHN SUMMERVILLE, 52, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at East Ipswich on February 23.

Fined $1200, Summerville was disqualified from driving for 10 months.

TROY Jeffrey Voysey, 40, from Willowbank, was fined $350 and lost his licence for three months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Yamanto on December 16, 2017.