DUIS: Learner driver tests positive to three drugs

New Year drug drive

P-PLATE driver Nathaniel Rostron said it had been a "next day" offence when he tested positive to drug driving on New Year's Day. He had marijuana in his system. Rostron, 20, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving when a holder of a Provisional licence at Goodna on January 1. Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said police intercepted the Subaru Liberty Rostron was driving on the Redbank Plains Road and he tested positive in the road side saliva specimen drug test. Rostron told the court that he wanted to make it clear that it was "the next day" offence and that he was not intentionally endangering people's lives. Fined $300 - sent to SPER, he was disqualified for one month.

Ice combo

DRUG driver Shaun Oakley was charged by police with drug driving after he tested positive to driving at Goodna with a drug combo - ice and marijuana. Oakley, 27, pleaded guilty to committing the offence on December 20, 2017. Police stopped his black Holden Commodore at 2.30pm. Oakley said he needed his licence to drive his kids to school. However, Ipswich magistrate Donna MacCallum said he only had a Learner permit and she didn't imagine that he should be driving. Oakley replied that he was getting his P's next month. He was disqualified for three months and fined $400.

I'm disappointed

A DRINK driver says she's very disappointed in herself when police nicked her driving with an alcohol reading of 0.127. Sharna Smith, 23, from Oxenford, pleaded guilty to drink driving on February 11 at West Ipswich. Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said police stopped her at 10pm after seeing her blue Mazda that was moving to side to side in its lane, speeding up then slowing down. "She says she drank seven to eight alcoholic drinks at the Yamanto Tavern," he said. "I'm extremely disappointed in myself," Smith told magistrate Louisa Pink. "I chose to drink that night. I did not feel intoxicated." Smith explained she'd driven after being told that parked cars in that area are often broken into.

"If you drink then you don't drive," Ms Pink said. "You were considerably over at 0.127 and you would be considerably impaired. Taxi's Uber, there are many options." She fined Smith $600 -SPER, and disqualified her for four months.

Offends again

Joshua Woodward, 30, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Blackbutt (near Crows Nest) when on a Provisional licence on December 9, 2017. Prosecutor, Sergeant Trent Voight said his saliva tested positive to methylamphetamine and marijuana. Magistrate, Louisa Pink said Woodward had been convicted of similar offences twice in 2015 and 2017, saying that the previous penalties had not deterred him. Fined $700 (sent to SPER) he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Three drugs

RACEVIEW woman Marrisa Schnaubelt, 33, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Blackbutt on December 10, 2017 when on a Learner licence.

She tested positive to having three drugs in her system. Prosecutor Sgt Trent Voight said she made admissions to drug use and the drugs detected were MDMA, marijuana and methylamphetamine.

Ms Pink said having three drugs in her system was an aggravating feature although it was her first such driving offence. And she'd also been on a Learner licence. Schnaubelt was fined $500 and disqualified for five months.

Roderick Michel Young, 60, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor on October 10, 2017.

He was disqualified for six months. And fined $650 which included his plea of guilty to drink driving on December 9, 2017. For that offence he was disqualified for one month.

Rachel Natasha O'Brien, 23, from Redbank Plains, was fined $300 and disqualified for one month after she pleaded guilty to drug driving on January 13.

Paul Covington, 36, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving after police stopped him behind the wheel of a green Audi hatch driving on the Warwick Road. He tested positive to methylamphetamine.

Covington pleaded guilty to committing the offence on December 29, 2017. He was fined $300 - sent to SPER, and disqualified for one month.

Marek Vincent Petelo, 29, from Marsden, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Marsden on September 6, 2017. He was fined $300 and lost his licence for one month.

Lisa Marie Wesley, 40, from Woorim, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Booval on November 21, 2017. She was disqualified for one month and fined $400.

Dylan Halliday, 22, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Dinmore (0.069) at 9pm on February 6, after drinking beer stubbies. Fined $300 he lost his licence for one month.

Timothy Straight, 38, from Raceview lost his licence for four months and fined $750 - sent to SPER, after he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Provisional licence while driving on Swanbank Rd at Raceview on January 24. He had an alcohol reading of .087. Straight also pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered and uninsured car and fined $504. Police said his rego expired six weeks before on December 7. "I thought I'd paid it but realised I hadn't," Straight said in court.

Paul Newland, 47, from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Newtown on September 29, 2017. Disqualified for two months he was fined $300.

Cassie Willoughby, 35, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving near home on January 3. Fined $300, her licence was disqualified for three months.

Dylan Robson, 20, from Fernvale, was fined $300 and his licence disqualified for four months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional licence at Howard on January 11.

Hamish Stansfield, 35, from Walloon, was fined $600 and disqualified for four months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on February 2.

Daniel Tannett, 29, from Shailer Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on January 27. He was fined $300 and disqualified for two months. He was granted a Restricted licence for work only.

Clint Johnson, 33, from Flinders View pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on January 27. He was disqualified for five months and fined $500.

Matthew Crawford, 30, from Clarendon, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Howard on January 27. Fined $300 he was disqualified for two months.

Daniel Foy, 29, from Camira, was fined $250 and disqualified for two months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Coominya on January 21. He was granted a Restricted licence for work only.

Cameron Gee, 27, from East Ipswich pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on January 8. Fined $300 he lost his licence for one month.