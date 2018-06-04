DUIS: Learner driver sentenced to jail

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court

Shane Raymond Baker, 35, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at North Ipswich on November 27, 2017. He also pleaded to driving when disqualified. Baker was fined $1000 and his licence disqualified for 2½ years.

Jason Glyn Harrison, 47, from Roadvale, pleaded guilty to three counts of driving when disqualified and one count of drug driving when on a provisional licence on September 9, 2017 at Bundamba. He was sentenced to a three-month jail term and his licence was disqualified for two years.

Desmond Christopher Bell, 33, from Milora, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to a series of offences including drug driving at Millbong on October 29, 2017, driving when disqualified, and failing to stop a motor vehicle for police at Boonah on November 11, 2017. Bell was sentenced to a jail term and his licence was disqualified for three years.

Melvina Lee Green, 36, from Camira, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath or blood specimen for testing at Goodna on May 11. She was fined $600 and lost her licence for six months.

Kevin John Knowles, 40, from Coalfalls, was fined $400 and disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at West Ipswich on March 3.

Harrison Kenneth Metzger, 24, of Petrie Tce in Brisbane, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Purga on February 16. His licence was disqualified for one month and he was fined $350.

Stephen William Williams, 53, from Eight Mile Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on March 28. He was fined $700 and lost his licence for six months.

Brendon Robert Turnbull, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 4 at Redbank Plains. It was an apparent miscalculation with the driver having an alcohol reading of .054. Police said he told RBT officers he drank three mid-strength beers while at a work colleague's farewell, and without eating lunch. He was fined $500 and disqualified for three months. The butcher was granted a restricted work licence. Turnbull told the court he had early morning starts because meat carcasses need to be dismantled before the butcher shop opens.

Drink driver Kane Tihema enjoyed nine alcoholic cider drinks before being involved in an accident with a parked car at Springfield Lakes.

Kane Haka Tihema, 36, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 28. Police said he had an alcohol reading of .126 when officers were called to the crash scene at 5.25pm. "He says he had nine cider drinks at home. And was driving aimlessly as he'd left his house after a dispute," prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said. "I had all my belongings packed in my car. I couldn't avoid him," Tihema told the court. He was fined $400 and lost his licence for three months.

Dean Andrew Marsh, 44, from Warrill View, pleaded guilty to driving without the prescribed interlock device fitted to his vehicle on Peak Crossing Rd on May 3 and having a windscreen that was not compliant. Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Harrisville police stopped Marsh in a Hyundai Excel at 4pm. As part of his licence condition he had to have an interlock ignition device fitted but did not. "He says he removed it as he thought it (the condition) had expired," Sgt Caldwell said.

"Just a misunderstanding on my behalf. I should have checked with the court," Marsh told the court. Marsh said he did chase up the matter a couple of times with the Department of Transport. Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was not the first time she had heard of wrong advice being given by the department. Marsh was fined $300 and lost his licence for three months.