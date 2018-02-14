Menu
Dude orders KFC from atop an actual tank

Some guys will do anything for their KFC. PHOTO: Michelle Skelton Fay
Some guys will do anything for their KFC. PHOTO: Michelle Skelton Fay
Kate Dodd
by

YOU don't want to get in between this guy and his Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Nerang resident Michelle Skelton Fay, who was sitting in the Hungry Jacks drive-thru, snapped this photo of a man sitting atop a tank in the drive-thru at the local KFC on Monday afternoon.

"I laughed and thought what an awesome guy, I though how cool that would be to be able to do that. It was a pretty clever idea," Michelle told Big Rigs.

"In Nerang anything is possible. In that KFC drive-thru I have seen a guy who got fed up waiting so he got out and started washing people's windscreens and checking his oil."

While it's not known what the man ordered, KFC Nerang manager Ryan Lee said the spectacle was entertaining for all involved.

"We all had a good laugh," he said.   

Big Rigs
