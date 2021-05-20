'I died three times amid bitter council spat’

Dubbo mayor Ben Shields’ heart stopped three times after trying to take his own life, the impact he claims of bitter infighting within the council.

Dubbo mayor Ben Shields' heart stopped three times and part of his lungs had to be cut out after trying to take his own life, the impact he claims of bitter infighting within the council. Now, two months on, he is ready to tell his story.

Councillor Shields, 40, was found unconscious at his home on March 31 after attempting to overdose on a variety of prescription medication.

Mr Shields - who has served on Dubbo's local council since he was 18 but only became mayor in 2017 - was urged to stand down by his fellow councillors on March 29 over complaints of "bullying and harassment", allegations he has refuted.

Despite denying all allegations of wrongdoing he told The Daily Telegraph the attacks from his fellow councillors and the community had taken a toll and ultimately led to his suicide attempt.

Dubbo mayor Ben Shields was placed in an induced coma in Dubbo Base Hospital after being found unconscious at home on March 31 following a suicide attempt. Picture: Supplied

"I just couldn't deal with this threat that something bad was going to happen to me that there was going to be a new story about me everyday until I was gone," Mr Shields said.

"That's when something just snapped in my head.

"I went home and took the pills. I had this strange idea in my head I thought it was the best way to help my parents, my partner, even the wider council."

Mr Shields was found at home by his partner and a friend, who had already raised the alarm, and soon after he was rushed to Dubbo Base Hospital.

Suffering damage to his kidneys, he was placed into an induced coma for a week and was later flown to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney for emergency surgery.

Meanwhile, rival councillors were continuing to call for him to be replaced and for anyone with allegations to come forward.

Mr Shields has shared a photo of himself on life support with The Daily Telegraph in an effort to put to bed any suggestion he had not been as sick as he had claimed.

"Over the first seven days, my partner and parents didn't leave my bedside," he said.

"I was effectively almost dead three times. The pill caused the liver failure … and then my heart gave out, so they had to revive me even though I was in a coma, three times.

"I had a dark spot on my lungs which gave me hospital acquired pneumonia, they tried antibiotics but I had to be flown to Sydney to get a specialist surgeon to cut parts out.

"I had a drain in for a week to drain out all the puss (from the infection).

"I was in unbelievable pain, I'm still in pain, even when I twist my body sharp pain will come along.

"I swear my parents look an extra ten years older than they did before I went into hospital."

Mr Shields believes the divide between he and his fellow councillors escalated after a dispute about housing.

Other councillors believe there should be a rezoning in Dubbo to boost the amount of social housing, while the mayor has strongly opposed it.

In particular, one point of contention has been his support to build a large Bunnings in the centre of Dubbo - an area that others believe should be set aside for high-density housing.

Ben Shields in his mayoral chains. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Mr Shields made a controversial return to work last week, just weeks after his release from hospital.

He says his move was inspired by a determination to ensure a new CEO of Dubbo Regional Council - which is being advocated for by some councillors - is not appointed before the election.

Cr Shields believes this would leave the door open to a clean-out of council and put council jobs at threat.

He does however believe an administrator should be appointed to fully investigate council, a move he says would clear him of any wrongdoing once and for all.

"My biggest concern is that there are people out there throwing accusations around without hard evidence," Mr Shields said.

"There are people out there effectively making up stories.

"I think it's all totally political and I think some people are attacking quite viciously going into the council election.

"They're upset that I do have a support base and a lot of people like me being in the position of mayor."

In response to an article about harassment claims made against him by a teenage male who was employed to work at a council-run pool, Mr Shields has denied he did anything wrong.

A document seen by The Daily Telegraph that listed code of conduct complaints made against Cr Shields in recent months did not include allegations by current or former council employees, or mention any claims of sexual harassment.

However it is not believed the teenager's complaints were ever made in code of conduct form.

With council elections across the state due to be held on September 4, the embattled mayor says he is yet to determine if he will run again.

"I know that me going is not going to make any difference and to a degree, I have to just wear these each and every day a different attack coming," Cr Shields said.

"I have so many of my friends and family saying 'you've put 22 years into local government', but this industry has almost killed me.

"I know nothing else but local government and I've got to think over the next couple of weeks about what to do."

