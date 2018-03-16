Mastermind of alleged Ibrahim drug cartel flees

Federal police successfully applied to extradite Fadi Ibrahim and three others of the Dubai Six.

THE alleged mastermind behind a major drug smuggling ring which led to the arrest of brothers Michael and Fadi Ibrahim has fled Dubai to avoid being extradited to face charges in Australia.

Former Sydney Comanchero Hakan Arif, known as "Little Hux'' or "Mr Billionaire'', was recently granted bail by Dubai authorities but is now believed to have used a false passport to flee to Turkey.

Hakan Arif is thought to be in Turkey.

The 41-year-old was one of six Australians arrested in Dubai last August, along with Michael and Fadi Ibrahim, Mustapha Dib, Koder Jomaa and Steve Elmir, over drug and tobacco smuggling allegations.

It led to arrests across Sydney­ of 17 people including Daniel Ibrahim, Michael and Fadi's nephew and the son of Kings Cross businessman John Ibrahim, for allegedly dealing with money intended to be used as an instrument of crime.

John Ibrahim's girlfriend Sarah Budge faces a firearm charge. John's Dover Heights mansion was also searched, but he was not arrested or charged.

Federal police successfully applied to extradite Michael and Fadi Ibrahim, Dib and Jomaa but Arif and Elmir used a loophole, claiming to be United Arabic Emirates residents, and were able stave off being brought back to Australia.

It is alleged the men were involved in a plan to import three shipments of uncut cocaine, MDMA and methamphetamine worth almost $1 billion from Europe to Australia.

The Daily Telegraph reported in September that Arif was referred to as "Baby Face", "Mr Billionaire" and "Little Hux" on encrypted Blackberrys the group were not aware police were monitoring.

Australian Federal police officers arrest Fadi Ibrahim.

A federal police spokesman said he was unable to comment on Arif's whereabouts or give details about his release in Dubai. Senior NSW police sources have said it is known he is "missing in action''.

"It's suspected he is in Turkey,'' a source said.

Michael Ibrahim pictured at Sydney Airport .

The "Dubai Six" were arrested as part of an international investigation straddling three continents. Elmir and Fadi Ibrahim had been partying on a luxury yacht before their arrests.

Fadi Ibrahim pictured at Sydney Airport preparing to board a flight. He would eventually land in Dubai where he was arrested.