Duathlon offers exciting new event for kids

Ipswich kids are preparing to compete in the Tuffkidz Duathlon on Sunday. Supporters of the new event include Tim Richmond from 99 Bikes Ipswich, Peter McMahon (Ipswich City Rotary Club) and Craig Rule (Ipswich Triathlon Club). Rob Williams

AFTER forging a strong tradition of encouraging kids through fun triathlons, Ipswich City Rotary has added another appealing event to its program.

Sunday's inaugural Tuffkidz mini duathlon series will fulfil a number of important roles.

Apart from being a new event, it will utilise the recently opened Ipswich Cycle Park and provide more safe opportunities for young people to improve their running and riding skills.

Ipswich City Rotary sports co-ordinator and international masters swimmer Peter McMahon has been involved with the Tuffkidz triathlons for many years.

After they started at Jim Gardiner pool, the regular events were moved to Raceview State School and later Ipswich State High where they have continued to nurture young people.

The 19th year of the annual Tuffkidz triathlon is being planned for November 11 at Ipswich State High School.

McMahon sees this weekend's duathlon (running and cycling) format as another excellent chance to introduce more people to multi-sport competition.

"It's really back to what the (Tuffkidz) philosophy is - allowing kids to experience a duathlon, triathlon,'' McMahon said.

He applauds Ipswich Cycle Park being used as a new venue because of its safe location behind the Ipswich Hockey Complex in Huxham Street, Raceview.

But with events starting at 7am and presentations scheduled for 8.45am, McMahon expects little disruption to under 13 Coulter Shield hockey commitments on the day.

A range of duathlon events are being offered for kids from prep to high school.

Competitors will run, ride and run from distances covering 200m to 3.2km.

Kids can enter as individuals or form a team, where the two running and one cycling legs are shared.

The entry fee is $10 per competitor.

Participating kids will receive a certificate.

Joining Ipswich City Rotary as major backers of the mini duathlon including the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, Ipswich Triathlon Club, 99 Bikes, BOSS Multisport and Peter McMahon's Swim Factory.

BOSS Multisport co-ordinator Rebecca Ungermann has been a keen supporter of the Tuffkidz programs, helping other young people achieve their sporting goals.

Ungermann and another triathlon ironwoman Kym Jaenke competed in the early Tuffkidz series, before going on to become international medal winners.

The Ipswich Triathlon Club's Craig Rule has been another long-time backer of youth development.

A male and female competitor on the day will each win a bike, thanks to Ipswich store manager Tim Richmond's involvement through 99 Bikes in East Street.

Young competitors require an approved helmet, running shoes and t-shirt to participate on Sunday.

Competitors can register online this week at ihfound-ation.org.au or contact the Ipswich Hospital Foundation on 1300 736 428.