Runners in the 2015 Greater Springfield Duathlon.
Duathlon event date announced

Carly Morrissey
by
7th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
RACERS get ready, the Greater Springfield Duathlon will be held once again this year.

Triathlon Queensland has announced the date for the event will be Sunday July 21.

While there will be a new course for 2019, organisers say the race distances will be the same and range from 5km to 40km.

The Greater Springfield Duathlon has grown to be Australia's largest duathlon event and is the first race on the 2019-2020 Nissan State series calendar.

The duathlon is open for individuals and families and teams of all ages from six years and above.

Race distances are discerned by both age group and category, Enticer, Sprint and Standard.

The duathlon is a run-bike-run Nissan State Series Race where competitors put their legs to the test for the title of Queensland Duathlon Champion.

With closed roads and easy viewing for spectators, this is a great course for first timers and kids to start their triathlon journey.

While the new course is still being finalised organisers say they aim to minimise community interruptions.

At this stage the duathlon will start on Education City Drive down past Wellness Way and make a u-turn at the corner of Grande Avenue.

Athletes will then make their way back up on make a left onto Sinnathamby Boulevard, then onto Spring Mountain Rd before making a u-turn back to Education City Drive.

Roads should be re-opened by 11am with Sinnathamby Boulevardthe last to re-open.

Head to the Nissan State Series website for more details http://stateseries.com.au/greater-springfield-duathlon/.

