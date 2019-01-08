Menu
Just one thing missing from city's perfect days

8th Jan 2019 12:13 AM

DESPITE all the rain up north, Ipswich is set for another week of warm, dry summer weather as people continue to get back into the swing of going back to work.

The Bureau of Meterology's Gordon Banks said it would continue to stay dry, and temperatures would hover around the average expected in Ipswich at this time of year.

"The cloud is streaming down from ex Tropical Cyclone Penny, and it will continue to stay cloudy for the next couple of days," he said.

"There will be little rainfall for Ipswich out of it. There may be the odd isolated shower on Tuesday but for the next week we are looking at fairly steady, mostly fine conditions, although warming up a bit on the weekend."

Temperatures will hover around the early thirties until the weekend, with an expected top temperature of 34° on Saturday, and 35° on Sunday.

"We generally don't get cyclones forming south of Rockhampton, but they can travel and weaken into tropical lows, but we haven't seen that so far this season. It's not unusual, but here in the southeast most of our rain comes from a south eastern onshore flow, or storms from the west. Right now we are in a period where we haven't seen any activity from the west.

"The average low is 20 degrees for Ipswich for this time of year, and the average high is 31 degrees.

"Statistically, the rest of January will remain dry," Mr Banks said.

Ipswich recorded its lowest rainfall in 2003 with zero rain, and the record for the wettest January on record still is the infamous 1974 flood, where 635mm was recorded.

So far Ipswich has recorded 3.4mm of rainfall this month, with an average each January of 117mm.

