Dry lightning strikes cause island fire

EIGHT people were evacuated from their homes south of Amity Point at Seven Mile, North Stradbroke Island last night due to a bushfire burning in an inaccessible swamp.

The residents were evacuated to the Dunwich Community Hall where they stayed overnight, and are now believed to be staying with family and friends.

There is no current threat to life or infrastructure on the island.

The fire began last night after dry lightning strikes hit the island. It currently has a 100m front and is burning within containment lines, west of the old Peat Mine Track, approximately 2km south of Amity Point.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews, supported by Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation (QYAC) fire crews, National Parks and Wildlife crews and Redland City Council's Fire Management Team, are fighting the fire.

Additional QFES, Queensland Police, SES and Council crews travelled to the island this morning.

A communications trailer (Cell on Wheels) has also been transported to the island this morning by QFES to assist with radio and mobile phone coverage.

Residents and visitors are advised to travel carefully on East Coast Road, which runs down the middle of the island, due to smoke.

There have been a number of fires on the island in the past week. Residents of an aged care facility on the island said just this week that they were grateful for the help of the community gave them following a fire that came dangerously to their facility.

A QFES Incident Management Team is being established at Dunwich.

Redland City Council urges residents to stay informed and to contact triple zero (000) immediately if they believe life or property is under threat from the fire.