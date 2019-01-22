Dry days, hot nights to continue

THEY say when it rains in Ipswich, it pours, but right now records are set to tumble unless something drastic happens and the skies actually do open.

It was 45 years ago when the 1974 floods drenched the city in a record 635.2 mm of rain, but conditions in 2019 are the complete opposite. If it doesn't rain by Thursday week we're looking at one of the driest Januarys on record.

The average rainfall in Ipswich for January is 117.6mm, but a long stretch of dry hot weather has seen only 5mm fall so far this month, and it looks like things will stay that way until February.

Ipswich's driest month on record was 2003, when not a single drop of rain was recorded.

Lauren Pattie from the Bureau of Meteorology says that that warm nights, and hot days are set to continue into the Australia Day weekend and then until at least mid next week.

"Unfortunately, there's not much chance of seeing any rain in the near future, the best chance is on Thursday or Friday, but temperatures will remain in the mid-thirties, with 37 on Thursday, 35 on Friday and an expected high of 36 on Saturday and Sunday," Ms Pattie said.

"Any rain activity will be out further west. All these hot days are due to a high in the Coral Sea, and a low-pressure system in central Australia, which combine to drag all that hot air down from the north.

"We need that to move away and a low pressure system from the south to kick in before we get any rain, and keep in mind both January and February's average rainfalls come from storm activity as a rule."

Looks like Ipswich residents should plan on using the air conditioner at night till next month at least.

How do you sleep on a hot night? Visit our facebook page and share your tips on how to beat the heat at night.