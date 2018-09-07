Dry conditions causing business owner to 'choke' on dust

SUFFERING: Business owner Elizabeth Jenkinson says mud and a lack of rain had caused dust problems on Briggs Rd.

SUFFERING: Business owner Elizabeth Jenkinson says mud and a lack of rain had caused dust problems on Briggs Rd. Rob Williams

A BUSINESS owner says she is being choked daily as dry conditions whip up dust on a busy Ipswich road.

Elizabeth Jenkinson manages a car restoration business on Briggs Rd.

She is concerned about her own health, with the "filthy road" and dry conditions leaving dust in the air.

Ms Jenkinson said some dirt was being dropped on the road by trucks entering a neighbouring business, Sapar Landscaping.

"What's happening now is when the big trucks come in the mud sticks to their tyres and it dries on the road," she said.

"The dust is appalling and we shouldn't have to put up with this.

"It's getting to the stage because we haven't had any rain, it's getting worse."

Mrs Jenkinson said a procession of trucks was causing the airborne dust.

"We're breathing this in and our cars get covered in dust," she said.

The business owner of five years said the lack of rain meant the situation had deteriorated.

She wants to see an increase in the frequency of road street sweepers.

"It's a health problem that seems to be getting worse and we have to breathe it in," she said.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council said the council was monitoring the issue.

"Council is aware of a potential issue associated with a site on Briggs Rd potentially causing tracking of material on to the roadway," he said.

"The State Department of Environment and Science has a regulatory licensing jurisdiction in relation to this site.

"This includes requirements such as the necessity for a wash down of vehicles on sites and the clean-up of any material which does enter the roadway."

Sapar Landscaping Supplies manager Geoff Biddle said the business was complying with its environmental conditions.

He said best efforts were being made to keep dust down, despite the dry conditions.

"We're doing the best we can but we're not the only contributor to the dust," he said.

"It is an industrial area with a lot of truck movement.

"At the end of the day there's always one place everyone wants to blame."

The council spokesman said there had been other construction projects in the area.

"These activities have now ceased and the street sweeping associated with those activities has also ceased," she said. "Council will determine whether further street sweeping would assist in resolving the issue," he said.

"There is the potential for cost recovery."

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts no relief from the dry conditions in sight, with spring expected to stay hot and dry in Ipswich.