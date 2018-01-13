Menu
'Dry as a bone': Fire danger, heat for Ipswich, SEQ

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urges Ipswich residents to remain alert over the weekend as heightened fire conditions are predicted.

Rural Fire Service regional manager Tony Johnstone said parts of southwest Queensland were expected to experience a very high fire danger and firefighters were monitoring conditions closely.

"We will see a very high fire danger across the region on Saturday, so we're asking residents to be mindful of the conditions and take extra care.

"It's dry as a bone out there, so unless it is absolutely necessary, residents should avoid any activity that could start a fire."

The city is also braced for an extremely hot weekend. A high of 38C is forecast for the city today and the heat will continue into tomorrow with the mercury touching 35C.

There is also the chance of showers and a thunderstorm today and tomorrow and will be most likely in the afternoon and evening.

There will be some relief from the heat at the start of the week with temperatures easing off into the low 30s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Topics:  high fire danger ipswich weather qfes

Ipswich Queensland Times
