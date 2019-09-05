Drunken stranger KO'd after rude comments about girlfriend

A BOYFRIEND used a single punch to break the nose of a drunken stranger who provoked him with rude comments about his girlfriend's breasts.

Ipswich District Court heard the victim was briefly knocked out and hospitalised when the young woman complained to boyfriend Christopher Chapman.

Chapman, 28, from Heathwood, had apparently led a blameless life before that night, with no criminal history to speak of.

Chapman, whose family attended court for support, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to the man at a hotel at Springfield Central on March 19, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said Chapman first spoke to the man about his comments, saying to the victim, "don't disrespect my partner".

The court heard the man replied: "You're not going to do anything about it mate."

In reply, Chapman hit him once in the face with his right fist.

The complainant bled from the nose and was knocked momentarily unconscious.

Hotel security intervened, though Chapman waited for police to arrive and was fully co-operative, the court was told.

Police took him to the watch-house. Chapman admitted he hit the man because he was disrespectful to his partner.

The man was taken to hospital but did not require surgery.

Ms Thompson said the Crown accepted there was some level of provocation, although one punch could have tragic consequences.

The Crown sought a suspended jail term of 12 months.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said the incident was not one of gratuitous violence, and Chapman was not intoxicated but simply enjoying a night out with the woman who is also the mother of his children.

"He (the victim) made disparaging remarks about breasts," Mr Kissick said.

"It happened near toilets later. Obviously there had been some time to calm down, he didn't.

"He waited there and was co-operative with police.

"His behaviour was very much out of character."

Mr Kissick said Chapman grew up in New Zealand but had been in Australia since the age of 18. He had played in the Brisbane Rugby League competition for the Carina Tigers.

He was involved in church and helped out his parents in assisting disadvantaged families in the community with food parcels.

Mr Kissick sought a significant fine for the offence with no conviction recorded.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said the man behaved badly to a female and was spoken to about his conduct to discourage him.

When two females later went to the toilet, the man confronted them and again made inappropriate remarks.

Judge Lynch accepted the victim's conduct was a provocation to Chapman.

Chapman was 26 at the time with no prior criminal history.

"I accept there was a degree of provocation that led to you acting that way but your behaviour was unnecessary," Judge Lynch said.

"You were lucky that he only suffered the injuries that he did.

"We are all well aware of the education program that one punch can kill."

Judge Lynch fined Chapman $2000.

A conviction was not recorded.