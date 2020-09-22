Menu
A Lockyer Valley man has been found drink driving in Laidley-Plainland Road (File Image).
Crime

Drunken dash to Woolies costs Lockyer man his licence

Ali Kuchel
22nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM
A DRIVE to Woolworths after having a few beers at home was the wrong decision for a Lockyer Valley man.

Grant Andrew Norton appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, September 21 for a decision he made to drive to Plainland Woolworths on September 1.

The court heard Norton was breath tested by police on Laidley-Plainland road, where he blew 0.070 and was taken to Laidley police station for further testing.

Norton pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit, but not above the middle alcohol limit at Gatton magistrates court.

The court heard Norton, 48, and his partner shared a common interest in horses and have 17 in their care.

His lawyer said Norton had co-operated with police and that it was an “isolated offence”.

It was revealed Norton consumes two to three beers each night, which his partner did not like.

As a result, Norton had sought help from his local GP, and was also referred to a counsellor for further assistance.

Given Norton’s “out-of-character” offence, magistrate Robert Tuura issued a $100 fine, and disqualified Norton for driving for a month.

Norton was issued a restricted licence for the disqualification period, restricting his driving between the hours of 5am and 7pm Monday to Friday for work.

A conviction was recorded.

