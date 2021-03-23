Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lynden Ronan was charged after police found him riding a bicycle while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.
Lynden Ronan was charged after police found him riding a bicycle while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.
News

Drunken cyclist ‘couldn’t ride in a straight line’

Ross Irby
23rd Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CYCLIST was four times the legal alcohol while riding at night, an Ipswich court has heard.

After becoming concerned for his safety, police warned the intoxicated man not to push his bike home instead of riding it, but less than 15 minutes later they found Lynden Noel Ronan ignoring their advice.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Ronan was unable to ride in a straight line.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said when tested, Ronan had an alcohol reading of 0.206, which is four times the normal legal limit.

Ronan, 43, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to the charge of the somewhat unusual charge of operating a vehicle other than a motor vehicle when under the influence of alcohol on January 26.

Sgt Donnelly said police had first come across Ronan about 7.30pm when he was leaving a house with the bicycle.

“Police told him he should walk his bicycle as he was displaying signs of alcohol use,” Sgt Donnelly said.

“At 7.40pm police came across him. The cyclist was swaying on the bicycle, veering left to right.

“He was not riding in a straight line.

“His speech was slurred, and he smelled strongly of liquor from one metre away.”

Sgt Donnelly said Ronan was arrested and taken to the station.

When breath tested at 8.20pm he gave an alcohol reading of 0.206.

“He said he had consumed two litres of Fruity Lexia (cask wine) that day,” Sgt Donnelly said.

Sgt Donnelly said the officers were concerned that Ronan could be a danger to himself and the action taken was for his benefit.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said he agreed with the police rationale.

He said there was no need to disqualify Ronan.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was a fair point and that Ronan riding a bicycle when drunk was a danger to himself.

“Although if he was weaving all over the road he could cause someone to take evasive action,” she said.

Ms MacCallum fined him $300.

ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court riding bicycle while drunk
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors to decide fate of $53k worth of memorabilia

        Premium Content Councillors to decide fate of $53k worth of memorabilia

        Council News The 755 items includes 148 pieces of sports memorabilia valued at more than $53,000. Many of the items are believed to have been bought using ratepayer funds at charity...

        Pet fashion to prime beef: Show plans ramp up

        Premium Content Pet fashion to prime beef: Show plans ramp up

        News Ipswich Show organisers have combined the traditional with the new for the eagerly...

        SES volunteers called to action amid widespread flooding

        Premium Content SES volunteers called to action amid widespread flooding

        News The SES says it is important to be prepared for the worst as sandbagging can be...

        Taxi driver to stand trial over teen’s death

        Premium Content Taxi driver to stand trial over teen’s death

        News A witness claims she saw a taxi veer to the left before fatally striking a girl on...