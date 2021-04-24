‘Drunken clowns’ damage childcare centre

TWO lads on a drunken night out caused a pile of damage to the worksite of a childcare centre.

Both were sentenced this week in Ipswich Magistrates Court – one admitting they ‘acted like clowns’.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess agreed, calling the alleged act out as ‘mindless’.

Joshua William Dicker, 21, from Redbank Plains and Jayden Craig Scott Beavis, 22, from North Lakes, appeared separately and each pleaded guilty to a charge of entering premises by break and committing an offence at Springfield Lakes Boulevard on Friday, January 29.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said CCTV at 10.15pm captured two males illegally entering a childcare building site in Springfield Lakes.

Damage was done to building materials that included silicon being poured into plumbing fixtures that caused water to partially fill a room.

Concrete was also left to set hard inside a cement mixer.

Snr Const Lowe said fingerprints at the scene identified one offender.

Dicker reportedly contacted police on February 3 saying he was aware they wanted to talk to him.

He allegedly said he was one of the people responsible for the damage.

Dicker said they had been drinking at the Springfield Hotel and he was heavily intoxicated when they came across the construction site and entered.

Dicker, himself a labourer on building sites, was very remorseful and did express some interest in paying for the damage.

Snr Const Lowe said the site contractor told police it had taken two days to remedy the damage and allow the construction work to resume.

No cost of the damage to repair was received by police.

Magistrate Sturgess fined Beavis $2000 and ordered he pay $500 compensation and would impose the same penalty on Dicker.

“It is extremely serious. It is just mindless damage,” she said.

Ms Sturgess said the silicon poured into tapware caused flooding and a huge mess.

“Saying that you were acting like clowns is right on the money,” she said to Dicker.

Dicker was fined $2000 and ordered to pay $500 compensation.