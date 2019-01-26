Menu
Crime

Drunk woman's sneaky move with pokie machine win

Ross Irby
by
26th Jan 2019 12:06 AM
A POKIE player who briefly left his machine with a reserved sign so he could duck outside the club to smoke a ciggie, returned to find his $652 win gone.

In a sneaky move, a woman who noticed a win on the machine the man was playing went and cashed it in.

Morgan Cecilia Lindsey, 25, from Lowood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing fraud by dishonestly gaining a financial benefit of $652.50 at Raceview Tavern on January 9.

Lindsey's defence lawyer said Lindsey was remorseful for her conduct, and was co-operative with police and made admissions.

Lindsey had been intoxicated at the time of the offence when drinking at the tavern.

She has previously struggled with drug use after being introduced to methylamphetamine by a former partner.

Magistrate Andy Cridland convicted and fined Lindsey $500 which was sent to SPER for a payment plan.

She was ordered to pay the man $652.50 compensation.

fraud ipswich court pokies
Ipswich Queensland Times

