Drunk woman’s ‘terrifying’ attempt to abduct 2yo

The woman tried to take the two-year-old but the attempted abduction came to an end when she fell over the child. Picture: File photo/Thinkstock

A WOMAN who attempted to abduct a two-year-old girl from her home was so inebriated that she couldn't even make it out of the yard with the child, a court has heard.

Kim Helena Dyer, 39, today pleaded guilty to the bungled abduction attempt, made in September last year.

The court heard on the day of the offence, Dyer had been drinking bourbon and brown Muscat and took 15 painkillers before heading to the Redland Bay home of the girl's mother who was an acquaintance she "vaguely" knew.

Crown prosecutor Russell Hood said Dyer became abusive to the mother's two teenage sons when they told her their mum wasn't home and one of the teens went to get help.

When the other teen wasn't watching, Dyer grabbed the little girl and was found trying to hide with her in the family's backyard, pushing the child's brother away when he tried to retrieve her, the court was told.

Dyer then began to drag the little girl out of the yard by her arm as the toddler called for her brother but the abduction attempt came to an end when the intoxicated woman fell over on top of the toddler.

Police arrested her nearby a short time later and she became "belligerent" during her arrest and was aggressive, screaming and kicking police.

Judge Nathan Jarro said Dyer's actions were "foolish" and it was "beyond comprehension" she felt "entitled" to think she could attempt to abduct the child.

He said it was an "extremely terrifying ordeal for the children" and her intoxication did not excuse her "appalling behaviour".

Dyer was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' jail for burglary by breaking and three years for the attempted child abduction, to be served concurrently with parole release in December. She has already served six months in jail.

The judge said the offending occurred when she was on bail and on probation for other offences and that Dyer had an "appalling" 11-page criminal history, with 32 court appearances spanning nearly 30 years.

Defence Barrister Jim Veivers said Dyer could not recall the incident, or why she went to the house but that she was "very, very inebriated".