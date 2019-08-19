Drunk truckie kicks her way out of rolled Audi

DRIVER Melissa Kerr had to kick her way out of her overturned Audi A1 after it flipped onto its roof.

Kerr crashed while driving when she was more than three times the legal alcohol limit - with a blood alcohol level of 0.167.

When dealing with her drink-driving crime, Ipswich Magistrate David Shepherd said people were sickened at the deaths and horrible injuries on our roads.

Melissa Jade Kerr, 31, a professional truck driver and diesel mechanic from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Pallara on June 4; and driving when unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said the crash occurred at 4.20pm on the corner of Wadeville St and Parkwood Dve.

He said Kerr was briefly trapped after the Audi A1 flipped and she kicked her way out.

Officers smelled alcohol on her breath and a hospital blood test gave the 0.167 alcohol reading.

She was not licensed.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Kerr was a diesel mechanic and truck driver who worked as a plant operator just 900 metres from where she lived that allowed her to walk to work.

"You could have killed someone. You cannot control a motor vehicle with that (alcohol) reading," Mr Shepherd said.

Kerr was fined $1300 - sent to SPER for a payment plan and disqualified from driving for one month.

Gregg William Brown, 41, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor without a licence on August 8, 2016 in Karrabin. He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $600.

Luke Owen Cavanough, 40, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Leichhardt in May 17. He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $600.

Peter James Gander, 48, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor in Taroma on July 14. He was disqualified from driving for one year and fined $1100.

Bailey-Jay Shane Clayton, 19, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drug-driving on May 18 in Riverview. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Bradley John Stanley Kruger, 26, from Glen Eden, pleaded guilty to drug-driving on June 1 in Lowood. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Kristy Lea Laszuk, 43, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving without a licence in New Chum on March 11. She was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1200.

Kaye-Stuart Hohepa Munro, 49, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug-driving without a licence on April 10 in Brisbane City. She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $900.