‘Drunk’ tirade: ‘I am the Uber driver now’

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Uber passenger in Sydney ordering his driver to pull over and let him take the wheel, before revealing he's unlicensed and has been taking drugs for four days.

The passenger, who filmed the incident on his phone and shared it on social media, told the driver to "say hello to the camera" before launching into his foul-mouthed tirade.

"This guy here is taking me over the f------ Harbour Bridge, taking me all around Sydney, doesn't know where the f--- he's going," the man says.

He then tells the driver he's "never going to drive Uber again in his life".

"It's his last trip. Never ever again," he says.

The man accuses the driver of being lost. Picture: Auburn 2144

The driver initially tries to ignore the passenger and keep his eyes on the road, until the man shouts at him to pull over.

"Pull over the car I want to drive … pull over the car. I'm driving. Otherwise I'm going to f------ cancel your Uber account, cancel your licence," the passenger says.

"Trust me bro, just trust me," he adds.

The passenger then unbuckles his seat-belt, setting off the car's safety alarm and forcing the driver to stop the car.

The man then films himself getting out of the vehicle and demanding the driver "swap seats".

The passenger gets out of the car and demands the driver “swap seats”. Picture: Auburn 2144

The driver tries to protest, but eventually shuffles into the passenger seat.

"Trust me. I am the Uber driver now. I am the Uber driver. Would you like a minty? Would you like a bottle of water?" the passenger says.

"I'm calling Uber," the driver replies.

After taking over the wheel, the man continues to film himself on his phone, first holding it in his right hand and then placing it in his lap.

"How the f--- did you let me drive the Uber. Why did you let me do it?" he then says to the driver.

"I've been drinking alcohol for four f------ days. Four days. I'm over the limit.

"I've been taking drugs for four days, I don't have a f------ licence. If the police see me driving, I'm going to go to jail for 10 f------ years.

"And you let me f------ drive your Uber car. Are you f------ crazy or what man? Are you crazy?"

The man continues to film himself after taking the wheel. Picture: Auburn 2144

The man tells the driver the incident will be on the news and he'll go to jail for the next 30 years.

"How could you let me drive this car?" he says.

New South Wales Police told Seven News it was aware of the incident and urging the public to help identify the two men in the video.

Chief Inspector Phillip Brooks told the network the incident was "stupid, dangerous, reckless behaviour on so many levels".

"It's just dumb. You're carrying on in the car, putting other road users, pedestrians, cyclists all of those people at great risk," he said.

Seven said the passenger had since been banned. Uber has been contacted for comment.

He tells the driver he’ll never drive for Uber again. Picture: Auburn 2144

He then jumps behind the wheel. Picture: Auburn 2144