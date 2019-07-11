Menu
Generic image of an intoxicated male Nicholas Falconer
Drunk tells police to f--- off while sitting in the gutter

Kerri-Anne Mesner
11th Jul 2019 2:00 AM | Updated: 6:07 AM
DRUNKEN louts wandering the streets of North Rockhampton in the early hours of the morning led to one being charged for public nuisance and obstructing police.

Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of public nuisance and one of obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted a group of males walking the streets of Berserker and drinking at 2.15am on June 22. They tipped the alcohol out.

He said 15 mintues later, police intercepted the group again on Edward St, still drinking alcohol.

Snr Const Rumford said Fletcher-Blazely yelled many derogatory words at police and they told him to stop.

He said the defendant continued, causing residents coming out of their homes because of the commotion.

Snr Const Rumford said the defendant was sitting on the kerb while police spoke with the others when he told police to "f--- off, I can do whatever I want".

He said Fletcher-Blazely had three like offences on his criminal history.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the defendant had an "incredibly serious criminal history", and had just finished a probation period and parole for robbery.

He ordered Fletcher-Blazely to pay $1000 in fines and recorded convictions.

berserker editors picks rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

