Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kaiden Warner who pleaded guilty to shattering the window of Pizza Hut Gympie has been fined.
Kaiden Warner who pleaded guilty to shattering the window of Pizza Hut Gympie has been fined.
Crime

Drunk teen smashes Pizza Hut windows while on hunt for snack

Kristen Camp
25th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 19-year-old who pleaded guilty at the end of February to shattering the window of Pizza Hut Gympie while looking for an early morning snack was handed a fine in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, March 15.

Kaiden Stewart James Warner was drinking in the early hours of January 10 when he started walking around Gympie's streets looking for a snack.

 

His first victim was Pizza Hut Gympie, where at 2am he tried to pull open the locked door a few times before kicking in one of the window panels and smashing the glass.

MORE COURT NEWS:

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court Warner then ran off to Hungry Jacks where he was found by police kicking the door and trying to get in.

Although Warner entered his plea in February, sentencing had been delayed to determine how many glass panels at Pizza Hut he had destroyed.

BONUS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

He was fined $400 and was ordered to pay $2250 in restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

gympie court gympie crime
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief ‘shoulder charged’ victim’s door

        Premium Content Thief ‘shoulder charged’ victim’s door

        News The victim of a home break-in saw the thief carrying the loot in a stolen bag

        • 25th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
        Mum lashed out over legal argument

        Premium Content Mum lashed out over legal argument

        News An Ipswich magistrate heard the woman was remorseful after the incident

        Highway reopened following four-car pileup

        Premium Content Highway reopened following four-car pileup

        News There were lengthy delays for peak-hour traffic headed to Brisbane this morning

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court