PHOTOS: Drunk teen leads police on merry chase

Navarone Farrell
Andrew Korner
by and
25th Jul 2019 3:31 PM | Updated: 26th Jul 2019 8:02 AM
A TEENAGER was taken into custody yesterday afternoon following a police pursuit near the Ipswich Motorway.

Residents in the Riverview area reported that Brisbane Rd had been shut down, just west of Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre, about 2pm.

Police at Brisbane road near Spencer Street and Redbank Plaza. Cordell Richardson

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with failure to provide a specimen of breath, a Queensland Police spokesperson said.

She was taken into custody about 4pm yesterday.

"We saw the vehicle go through a red light, vehicle was swerving all over the road causing some issues for other road users," they said.

Police at Brisbane road near Spencer Street and Redbank Plaza. Cordell Richardson

"They attempted to intercept the vehicle but it continued on."

The pursuit caused chaos yesterday afternoon, at the time a spokesperson refused to give further details.

