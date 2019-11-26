Menu
Generic photo of people drinking beer. Picture: iStock
Drunk teen found sleeping on couch, refuses to leave

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
A TEEN had a rude shock when he woke in a stranger's house after a big night, but it was likely a worse experience for the victim when his intruder refused to leave the next morning.

Mason-Jay David Graham Ale Edwards told a magistrate he never wanted to go out drinking again after he woke up at a stranger's house the morning of October 5.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of trespass - entering or remaining in a dwelling or yard.

The court was told about 6.30am that morning the victim woke to find Edwards asleep on his couch downstairs. Sometime during the night Edwards had gained entry to the house. He and the victim were strangers to each other.

The victim woke Edwards, questioned why he was inside his house and asked the teenager to leave.

Edwards refused to leave the couch and ignored requests to leave. The victim phoned police.

When police arrived, Edwards rolled over and ignored requests to leave.

The court was told police removed Edwards from the house. Edwards told police he had no idea how he got into the house, only that he got there sometime after midnight via taxi. Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been drinking and his mother lived two blocks away from the victim's house.

Mr Pepito said it was likely his client believed he was at his mother's house.

He said Edwards had graduated Year 12 and wanted to become a social worker.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was obvious Edwards drank too much alcohol.

"You were some unwelcome lounge lizard that had no idea where on earth you were," Mr Kinsella said.

Edwards told Mr Kinsella he never wanted to drink again.

He was placed on a good behaviour bond for six months. A conviction was not recorded.

