Blade Newport was sentenced in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday for kicking a hole in a wall at the Nambour train station while drunk.
Crime

Drunk teen caught on CCTV kicking hole in train station wall

Maddie Manwaring
28th May 2021 5:00 AM
A Sunshine Coast teenager who has hopes of joining the defence force has avoided having a conviction recorded against him for kicking a hole in a wall at the Nambour train station while drunk.

Blade J Rowland Newport, 18, was fined $200 in Maroochydore Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to one charge of causing wilful damage to property without consent causing a loss of $250 or less.

A Nambour railway station employee reported Newport to police at about 9.30pm on April 18 and said someone had kicked a wall in the station's underpass leaving a hole about 10cm by 10cm.

The damage cost $200.

Man cops jail sentence for bakery blow up

The court heard Newport was caught on CCTV and appeared to be under the influence.

Police later found Newport wearing the same watch and some of the clothes he was seen in on the CCTV footage.

He declined an interview but said it was him in the video.

Representing himself on Thursday, Newport told magistrate Kurt Fowler that he had been drinking that night and was remorseful.

Newport said he had hopes of joining the defence force in the future.

"Some people, when they drink make decisions they regret and if you fall into that category don't drink," Mr Fowler said.

He fined Newport $200 and no conviction was recorded.

