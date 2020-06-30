Drunk targets terrified woman, child in Coles car park

A TERRIFIED woman and her child had to flee a drunk and shirtless man when he tried to smash the window of their ute in a busy supermarket carpark.

The man, Jordan Anderson, was described as being highly intoxicated when he began behaving erratically in the underground carpark at Coles Ipswich.

This week Ipswich Magistrates Court heard he was walking around banging on car windows trying to break in, even when people were inside.

Appearing from jail via video-link Jordan Anderson, 24, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to stealing liquor worth $255 at Raceview on February 21; committing public nuisance in Ipswich on February 27; and two charges of attempted unlawful entry to a motor vehicle (to steal) on February 27 in Brisbane St, Ipswich.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said it was 11.30am when Coles staff were alerted to a man's erratic behaviour.

"Staff saw a heavily built male stumbling around apparently under the affects of alcohol or drugs and getting in the way of traffic," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He took off his shirt and wrapped it around his hand and began banging on car windows trying to open doors."

Sgt Caldwell said Anderson tried to enter a woman's blue Mitsubishi Triton ute.

"She was terrified as she was inside with her child but was able to drive away," he said.

"A man says he was reversing his black Mazda ute when a male suddenly tried to enter. The driver jumped out to confront the male, who ran off."

In an unrelated incident from six days earlier, Sgt Caldwell said Anderson went into the Star Liquor store at Raceview at 9.30pm where he "went into the spirits aisle and selected multiple bottles of liquor".

"The attendant was busy with other customers and Anderson walked out without attempting to pay."

Sgt Caldwell said the store sought $255 in restitution for its losses.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Anderson was obviously grossly intoxicated in the Coles incident and taken to hospital after being arrested.

He was back in custody for a previous serious assault matter that had been delayed before being finalised in court.

"He was in Brisbane drinking with others and took offence when told to pour the liquor out. He changed his plea four times and got a head sentence of four months that was cumulative to a previous sentence of six months," Mr Hoskin said.

"He is from a good family. His grandfather is Uncle Rod Anderson, a well-respected elder.

"Alcohol seems to be his main problem. Methylamphetamine has been troubling him for some time."

When released from jail, Mr Hoskin said Anderson would seek professional help with his alcohol and drug use.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it had been quite bizarre behaviour and Anderson had quite a significant criminal history for a young man.

His parole had also been cancelled, Ms Sturgess said.

Anderson was convicted and sentenced to concurrent jail terms of three months for stealing the alcohol, two months for attempting to break into the vehicles, and one month for public nuisance.

He was given immediate eligibility for parole.