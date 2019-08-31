Menu
The fall reportedly took place at 1569 Second Avenue. Picture: istock.
News

Drunk party host falls to his death

by Ruth Weissmann, Natalie O’Neill and Khristina Narizhnaya, NY Post
31st Aug 2019 2:00 PM

A drunk man fell to his death during a roof party at his Upper East Side apartment Thursday night, according to police.

Max McDonough, 27, was sitting on the ledge of the complex on Second Avenue near 82nd Street with his roommate when he lost his balance and plunged over the side at 11:30pm, according to the New York Post.

 

 

McDonough, who had been dangling his legs over a slanted ledge, fell four stories onto the sidewalk below, police and witnesses said. He was pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital.

"It's horrible. We're all really shocked. It's just disturbing," said neighbour Jessica Zuo, 22, who lives upstairs from McDonough's apartment.

She said partygoers were mostly quiet - and she heard nothing suspicious before the tragic fall.

"I just heard a lot of running up and down stairs. I didn't hear any voices or anything. I didn't even realise it was a party, I thought it was just one person," she said.

"It wasn't until 2am that I woke up to police buzzing my buzzer for 10 minutes. I let them in and heard them go … check out the roof."

McDonough had been hosting the party and was intoxicated when he fell, according to police.

This article originally appeared on the Post and was reproduced with permission

